Prosecutors will push for a longer sentence for Oscar Pistorius.

"The sentence of six years imprisonment, in all the circumstances, is disproportionate to the crime of murder committed [and] shockingly too lenient," read the statement.

The authority added the sentence was "an injustice and has the potential to bring the administration of justice into disrepute."

Pistorius' lawyers said earlier this month they would not appeal against the term.

Prior to his sentencing, Pistorius appeared on 60 Minutes, telling his side of the story of how he came to shoot Steenkamp, a model and law graduate, in the middle of the night on Valentine's Day in 2o13. He said through tears that he truly believed she was an intruder, and assumed she was in bed throughout the ordeal.

He fired four shots through the toilet door.