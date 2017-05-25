Celebrities are trying to make this bra-free top trendy... can we please not fall for it?

Sure, part of the fun with fashion is that it doesn’t always make sense, but the latest ‘It Girl’ accessory doing the rounds of Instagram really takes the trendsetting standard to a new level.

And if you don’t believe me, take a look for yourself.

It’s like if a tradition corset and a pair of Spanx had a baby and then that baby performed a hate crime with scissors against its parent’s boob coverings.

And, because #fashion, it retails from between a cool USD $230 to $260.

Designed by New York label Orseund Iris, the Structured Corset and its older, more conservative sister, the Off Shoulder Knit, have so far been worn by the likes of Emily Ratajkowski, Kendall Jenner, Bella Hadid, Olivia Perez, Leandra Medine and Sami Miro.

So basically, they’re trying to make it happen and OH DEAR GOD, WE CANNOT LET THIS HAPPEN.

