3 regional NSW towns will be plunged into lockdown from midnight.

Parts of regional New South Wales will be plunged into a lockdown after a truck driver who tested positive for COVID-19 visited the Central West region.

From midnight tonight, Orange, Blayney, and the Cabonne Shire Council will enter a snap seven-day lockdown.

The decision was made following a crisis cabinet meeting on Tuesday night, and comes after a worker from a factory in the Central West of New South Wales (which was visited by the truck driver) contracted the virus. The factory worker has been in isolation since Sunday.

The truck driver was delivering pet food from within the Greater Sydney lockdown zone to the Nestle Purina factory at Blayney, near Orange.

The site will undergo a deep clean, however NSW Health have confirmed a small group of people are already 'close contacts' to the driver after they made multiple stops in the area while infected.

On Tuesday night, NSW Health issued a number of COVID-19 alerts for Orange, including a petrol station, Officeworks, Woolworths, pizzeria and tobacco shop in the town.

What restrictions do Orange, Blayney and Cabonne Shire Council residents need to adhere to?

Under the stage one restrictions, people can only leave their home for essential items such as food and medical supplies.

For now, shops and schools will remain open, and construction is able to continue.

There will also be a two-day grace period for weddings (as was applied during the Greater Sydney lockdown), but they will be banned from Friday. There will be a hard limit of 10 people on funerals from Wednesday onwards.

