The 3 most urgent questions we have after watching Oprah attempt to make her own bed.

Just when we thought this week couldn’t get any weirder, The Oprah Winfrey went and tried to make her own bed.

Sweetie what are you doing just get Stedman to do it we’re sure he’d be happy to help.

It was distressing for all of us, but mostly Oprah.

Worth more than $2.6 billion, Oprah is surely one of the handfuls of people in the world who shouldn’t have to make her own bed because she’s busy running her three charities and television network and accepting Presidential medals etc. etc.

But this global pandemic situation has meant many different things to many different people. For Oprah, it’s meant embarking on the traumatic experience of trying to fit a doona perfectly inside its cover and we can’t even put into words how deeply flawed her technique is. WHY AREN’T YOU GRABBING THE CORNERS AND DOING A FLAP. IT’S ALL ABOUT THE FLAP.

It’s clear that tonight, Oprah will be dealing with a lumpy doona situation, and will either be a) too warm or b) too cold, depending on what side of the bed she rolls to. And she deserves so much more than that.

While we have hundreds, nay, thousands of question regarding Oprah’s attempt to make her bed, here are our three most urgent.