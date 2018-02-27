Just a few of the everyday things Oprah doesn't know how to do.

You might read headlines about Oprah paying her own bills or buying her own lattes and think, ‘Wow. US$2.8 billion, and she’s just like us.’

But alas, she’s not. She’s really, truly not.

In a recent interview with E! News the legendary media baron reminded us ordinary folk what it means to be rich when she conceded she doesn’t refuel her car. Ever.

“I gotta just say, I wouldn’t know what to do,” the 64-year-old said.

OK, so she can't fill a tank. But could she be President?



In fact, the last documented time the California-based woman tried to use a petrol pump was in 2006 while on a televised road trip with her best friend, Gayle King. (A station employee intervened.)

Prior to that, it was in 1983.

“The pumps aren’t the same as they used to be,” she explained.

That’s not the only mundane task Oprah won’t bother herself with.

Just last week, Oprah shocked precisely no one when she told Jimmy Kimmel Live! she has staff answer her phone calls.

“I actually have security,” she told the late-night program.

“Somebody does answer the phone and they’ll say, ‘Mr Kimmel is on line two.’”

And who could forget that time Oprah confessed to Ellen Degeneres that not only did not know how to use an ATM, but that she once went to the bank just to see what it was like.

“I went to the bank recently because I hadn’t been to the bank since 1988,” she told the fellow talk show host in 2017.

“I just wanted to do it. I stood in line… It felt fantastic.”

The cheque she deposited? Just a casual US$2 million.

Oprah; one of the people.