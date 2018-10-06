Why a decision about the Sydney Opera House has so many people furious.

The Sydney Opera House. The Everest Carnival. Two seemingly disparate things that are today tied up bureaucratic tangle that’s caused outrage on all sides. So much so that 2GB radio host Alan Jones decided to step in.
So what’s a 45-year-old national landmark got to do with a $10 million horse race?
Well, the state’s Liberal government has instructed the Sydney Opera House to promote the October 13 event via an enormous projection to be cast onto the building’s iconic white sails on Tuesday night.
It’s a move Racing NSW CEO Peter V’landys says will help “take Sydney to the world”.
“We have two of the greatest landmarks anywhere in the world — why wouldn’t we use them to promote Sydney internationally?” he told The Daily Telegraph.
The 1200 metre sprint race, to be held at Royal Randwick, is the richest turf race on the planet and will be broadcast internationally.
At this stage, it looks like the projection will feature an image of The Everest trophy, the barrier numbers and colour of the jockeys' silks. The initial proposal included the race's logo, but a compromised was reportedly reached after resistance from Sydney Opera House management.
Why are people upset?
As Sydney Opera House CEO, Louise Herron, explained to The Sydney Morning Herald: “The community regards the Opera House as its asset to be treated with respect, to be treated as the treasure it is."
Instead, she fears that with decisions like this, the tax-payer owned landmark risks losing its World Heritage status and becoming "a billboard".
In fact, Opera House policy explicitly forbids the display of "logo[s] or corporate identity": "What that means is when people come along and say ‘I want to advertise Chicken Tonight on the sails,’ we can hold firm because we never approve that," the chief executive told The Sydney Morning Herald.
Top Comments
Alan Jones is a morally bankrupt person. It is the SYDNEY OPERA HOUSE, for fark sake!! It is not an advertising billboard!!!! I always knew he had no morals or scruples, and what happened in August in Canberra proved that, but to want the sacred Sydney Opera House to be turned into a cheap and trashy advertising billboard?!!??? He is no conservative.
Unfortunately, Jones wins the radio ratings all the time and both main parties are scared of him, because if he comes out against you, as sad as it sounds, next election you will lose
It will be a great day for broadcasting in this nation when that horrid old man drops of the twig, that's for sure.
One way to make it difficult for him is to boycott his advertisers, contact them to tell them why you are not using their service or product and that you will be telling your friends to do the same
Money talks...