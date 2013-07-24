Open Post: What's happening in your world?

This week the Mamamia Office has been caught by two kinds of fever: Royal Baby and Political Blogger Idol.

We’ve been on royal baby watch for almost three weeks now, so there was a lot of whooping and excitement when we heard the news that Kate Middleton was on her way to the hospital.

The new Prince is completely adorable and we loved mum Kate’s nod to the late Lady Diana with her spotted dress and how adept Wills was at fastening a baby car seat. Impressive.

It’s been a pretty bleak few months of the news cycle, with sadness and cynicism dominating the media. So this news is all the more welcome, as the world can pause for a moment and celebrate something happy.

Political Blogger Idol may not be the topic of dinner table conversation the world over, but it’s dominated discussions here at Mamamia HQ.

We were overwhelmed by the huge number of applicants and the quality of the writing. We’re excited to see who our readers will chose to be the newest member of the Mamamia Team during the election campaign. It’s certainly a novel style of recruitment!

If you haven’t yet voted in Political Blogger Idol, there is a summary of the five finalists below and links to their exceptional political posts.

Now over to you, what’s been happening in your world?

Bonnie Campbell: A Bridget Jones’ Diary reference and we’re in. Bonnie uses clever pop culture references to pull some serious policy punches when it comes to the Government’s new asylum seeker policy. The judges liked that she pulled together strong opinion, backed up with solid research – while keeping the post interesting and engaging to a less politically interested reader. We all remember Kevin on Sunrise, right?