'I'm Mamamia's senior lifestyle writer. Here are the 8 items in my shopping cart right now.'

We've hit that point in the year where it's time to start thinking about what our autumn/winter wardrobes will look like in 2023.

Has our style changed since last year? Are we wearing the same shoes? What trends do we (and don't we) like?

Knowing how the cost-of-living crisis is affecting everything from rent to groceries, I'm personally looking for classic pieces to wear throughout the cooler months ahead.

Nothing too trendy or patterned, just staple pieces in neutral colours and styles that rarely date – because that's my money well spent.

So, from the dress I know I'll live in to the chicest designer bag dupe, here's everything I'm eyeing off this April.

Image: Witchery.

Witchery make some of the best quality winter dresses – I bought two of their patterned midis last year and continue to wear them 12 months on.

I recently spotted this similar, but simpler, version and added it to my cart immediately. It's one of those dresses you can dress up or down, pair with most things in your closet, and will never date.

Image: The Iconic.