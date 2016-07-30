Writer forced off social media after rape threats against her 5-year-old daughter.

On Wednesday, feminist writer and founder of Feministing.com Jessica Valenti told the world she’s taking a break from social media after receiving a rape and death threat directed at her five-year-old daughter.
This morning I woke up to a rape and death threat directed at my 5 year old daughter. That this is part of my work life is unacceptable.
— Jessica Valenti (@JessicaValenti) July 27, 2016
I am sick of this shit. Sick of saying over and over how scary this is, sick of being told to suck it up. — Jessica Valenti (@JessicaValenti) July 27, 2016
I should not have to wade through horror to get through the day. None of should have to.
— Jessica Valenti (@JessicaValenti) July 27, 2016