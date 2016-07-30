Writer forced off social media after rape threats against her 5-year-old daughter.

The people who need to know how to reach me. Thanks for all the support. x — Jessica Valenti (@JessicaValenti) July 27, 2016

The scariest part of this story is that it took someone threatening to rape Valenti’s five-year-old daughter, for the abuse to be considered a ‘step too far’.

I can deal with a lot of things, I’ve taken a lot of abuse over the years. But my child? No.

It makes me wonder how many other ‘steps’ Valenti had to stomach before her daughter was mentioned.

Surely there were thousands of abusive, violent, hurtful, damaging messages, that came before the threat to rape her child that we should also consider steps too far?

According to a study by the organisation Working to Halt Online Abuse, of the 3,787 people who reported harassing incidents from 2000 to 2012, 72.5 percent were female.

An article entitled Why Women Aren’t Welcome on the Internet, written by Amanda Hess and published in 2014, was one of the first acknowledgements of cyber-misogyny.

The article showed how female writers are targeted relentlessly, as if it’s just part of the job description.

“Amanda, I’ll fucking rape you. How does that feel?” – in response to one of Hess’ articles.

“I hope someone slits your throat and cums down your gob.” – to technology writer Kathy Sierra because she blogs about software, coding, and design.