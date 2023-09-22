LEIGH'S LIST: '13 flattering one pieces you’ll actually want to wear to the beach or pool.'

Welcome to Leigh's List. A weekly column, a bit like an agony aunt, but for your shopping woes. A self-confessed shopping addict, Leigh Campbell enjoys nothing more than hunting down the *thing* you've been searching for but haven't been able to find.

Jessie asked:

"Hi Leigh. It’s suddenly hot AF where I live and as such, I'm in urgent need of some new swimmers. I recently had a baby, so I want something I feel good in that I can wear sitting in the sand, digging in the sand and bobbing in the water with my child. I’ve started the hunt but some seem too frumpy and others just don't have enough…fabric. Please help me."

Leigh answered:

"Ah, yes. The mission for the elusive perfect one piece, a search I have been on many times. It can be tricky to find supportive, comfy swimmers that aren't fugly, but it’s doable. The good news? I’ve sourced a whole bunch for you below. The better news? A good one piece (either in a classic shade like black and white, a bold block colour or even a print) can double as a bodysuit with jeans, shorts or a skirt - you can even chuck a blazer over the top and hey presto – it’s a new top, too."

TRY THESE:

Image: M&S.