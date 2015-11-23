“Your professional skills are lacking…”

Olivia Munn is being blamed for her partner, NFL player Aaron Rodgers’ poor on-field performance. And understandably, she’s not happy about it.

Rodgers plays for the Green Bay Packers, and after three consecutive losses, ESPN reporter Rob Demovsky suggested ‘problems at home’ among the reasons for the quarterback’s poor performance.

Five reasons why Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers is struggling https://t.co/CevEY9PqF7 — Rob Demovsky (@RobDemovsky) November 17, 2015

“Sometimes it’s easy to forget that professional athletes have lives away from the field, and you never know what could be going on in their personal lives,” Demovsky wrote in his article. Munn was not best pleased that Demovsky had made assumptions about the couple’s current status, and took to Twitter to share her discomfort with all the dry, biting wit we have come to expect from the Mortdecai actress.

Playing it fast & loose w/the journalism @RobDemovsky. Your professional skills are lacking… you must be having personal problems at home. — oliviamunn (@oliviamunn) November 19, 2015

We know the saying goes you’re not supposed to fight fire with fire. But fighting misinformation with sarcasm seems like a pretty good way to go.

