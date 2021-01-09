The conversation with a stranger that completely shifted my perspective on parenting.

"Mummy, can we go to the beach?"

It wasn’t an unusual request, as we live in a beach town. But as the words left my son’s mouth, my body stiffened with hesitancy.

Ugh. It was the last thing I wanted to do.

I looked at his innocent face, his excited, blue eyes, and said, "Fine. But only for one hour."

There’s always so much to do around the house. I really didn’t have the time.

Two words. That’s all it took — two words from a perfect stranger — to completely shift my perspective.

Watch: How to be a 'good mum'...



Video via Mamamia.

She emerged slowly out of the ocean wearing a full-length wetsuit and a kind, wide smile. "Is he yours?" she asked, with heavy breath, pointing back toward Simon on a surfboard in the water.

"Yep, he turned eight yesterday. He got the board for his birthday," I replied, fascinated with her hair.

Did she have dreadlocks? Or just tight, curly hair that evenly separated when wet?

Distracted.

I could smell faint patchouli, and maybe lemon, in the breeze blowing from behind her back.

"Ah, a Virgo. September babies are special gifts," she smiled.

Huh?

How do people know the zodiac off the top of their heads? Does she have it memorised?

I can’t even memorise my number plate.

Watching Simon in the water, I was thinking about dinner. That end-of-the-day dread started to push the peacefulness of the salty air of my psyche:

I think I have chicken in the fridge. How will I make it? Do we have potatoes? Maybe I’ll just make rice. Simon didn’t finish his homework. I think his book report is due tomorrow. He’s nearly done, that’s good. There are clothes in the dryer. It’s garbage night. Is his soccer uniform clean? We have plans this weekend. I have to arrange a babysitter.