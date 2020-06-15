'Who signs up for this?' Why I'm leaving my nursing career after a year.

Today is the day that I've decided to leave nursing. I'm a year and four months into what I thought was going to be a lifetime career.

It's not from the strange hours or the complicated tasks I do. It's not from the very unwell patients I look after or being expected to go above and beyond. I love what I do, I enjoy talking with my patients, being a part of their healthcare experiences and ensuring that they leave the hospital better.

It's because of unruly patients who have no regard for clinical staff and the expectation that we nurses will fix every possible problem, even when the problem can be easily fixed by the patient.

Watch: Things nurses never say. Post continues below.



Video via Mamamia

Yesterday, I was given a patient who had failed discharge after he had an argument with his mum. During my shift with him, he told me on multiple occasions he wanted to kiss me, he wanted to know my marital status, tried to grab me and later physically assaulted me.

Throughout this whole process, I told him on several occasions these things aren't tolerated. The 18-year-old didn't listen; I reported him twice. For my own safety, I refused to care for him. This was not the first time I had been assaulted by this patient on one of his admissions.

Who signs up to have this happen to them?

So, after this incident, I'm handing in my registration. I've wanted to be a nurse since I was 6, and some 25 years later along with $50k worth of student debt and a very specialised skill set, I withdraw my nurse's registration. My childhood dream is destroyed for my own safety and sanity.