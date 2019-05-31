Novak Djokovic's four-year-old just watched his dad play at a tournament for the first time.

While most spectators would assume Novak Djokovic’s latest win was particularly significant because it’s taken him one step closer to holding all four grand slams at once, for the 32-year-old, it was special for a different reason.

For the first time, his four-year-old son Stefan watched his dad play.

Speaking on court after the match, Djokovic said, “It’s a very special day for me as it’s the first time in my life that I have played in front of my son.”

“He showed incredible patience to sit there for an hour and a half. Usually, he’s not that patient with tennis.”

While Stefan is likely no stranger to his dad’s tennis ability, Thursday’s match was the first time he’s watched from start to finish.

It’s not, however, the first time tennis fans will have seen Stefan celebrating one of his dad’s wins.

When Djokovic won Wimbledon last July, his then three-year-old son was watching in the crowd as he accepted his trophy. He hadn’t been allowed on Centre Court to watch the actual match, because children under five aren’t permitted on show courts at Wimbledon. The rules are more relaxed for the presentation.