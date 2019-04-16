"The heart in ashes": Images capture a city in grief, as the iconic Notre-Dame Cathedral burns.

Sadly, Paris is no stranger to horror. But this was different. Rather than chaos and panic, Parisians watched on in mournful silence as their city’s latest tragedy unfolded.

Notre-Dame Cathedral – their ‘lady’ – was swallowed by flames on Monday afternoon, local time, after a fire erupted in the building’s iconic spire. After several hours, firefighters managed to bring the blaze under control and save the main structure of the famous 12 century Gothic building, along with some of the treasured relics housed within. But despite their best efforts, the roof, spire and much of the interior were destroyed.

It’s yet to be determined what caused the fire, but a preliminary investigation has pointed to an accident, French officials said. Question have been raised as to whether six million Euro restoration work may have played a role.

As news of the Notre-Dame fire ricocheted around the world, images captured by press and witnesses showed the shock on the faces of locals and tourists as the heart of the French icon began to crumble.