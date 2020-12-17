The Australian and international news stories you need to know today, Friday December 18.

NSW cluster prompts tougher restrictions.

Queensland, Northern Territory and Western Australia have toughened interstate travel restrictions in response to the latest NSW coronavirus cluster, and other states may follow.

The NSW northern beaches cluster grew to 17 cases late on Thursday, prompting worries state borders could slam shut again just before Christmas.

Premier Gladys Berejiklian has told the Today Show this morning there have been more cases recorded overnight. She will give a full update at 11am.

Further Northern Beaches venues have been identified following the notification of 15 new cases of COVID-19 today.



As previously advised, this brings the Northern Beaches cluster to 17. pic.twitter.com/8bI1OWAu5k — NSW Health (@NSWHealth) December 17, 2020

The Queensland government has banned anyone who has been in the NSW northern beaches region since December 11 from visiting aged care homes, hospitals or prisons in Queensland.

The West Australian government says anyone arriving from NSW is required to self-quarantine for 14 days and get tested on day 11.

WA leader Mark McGowan announced the changes on Thursday evening after receiving the latest advice from NSW.

"I understand these changes will cause some frustration and uncertainty for some people," he said.

Tasmania has already moved to prevent people who visited high-risk locations in NSW from travelling there.

Northern Territory authorities said anyone from the northern beaches area travelling to the NT will need to undertake 14 days of mandatory, supervised quarantine in either Alice Springs or Darwin.