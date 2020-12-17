The Australian and international news stories you need to know today, Friday December 18.

NSW cluster prompts tougher restrictions.
Queensland, Northern Territory and Western Australia have toughened interstate travel restrictions in response to the latest NSW coronavirus cluster, and other states may follow.
The NSW northern beaches cluster grew to 17 cases late on Thursday, prompting worries state borders could slam shut again just before Christmas.
Premier Gladys Berejiklian has told the Today Show this morning there have been more cases recorded overnight. She will give a full update at 11am.
Further Northern Beaches venues have been identified following the notification of 15 new cases of COVID-19 today.— NSW Health (@NSWHealth) December 17, 2020
As previously advised, this brings the Northern Beaches cluster to 17. pic.twitter.com/8bI1OWAu5k
The Queensland government has banned anyone who has been in the NSW northern beaches region since December 11 from visiting aged care homes, hospitals or prisons in Queensland.
The West Australian government says anyone arriving from NSW is required to self-quarantine for 14 days and get tested on day 11.
WA leader Mark McGowan announced the changes on Thursday evening after receiving the latest advice from NSW.
"I understand these changes will cause some frustration and uncertainty for some people," he said.
Tasmania has already moved to prevent people who visited high-risk locations in NSW from travelling there.
Northern Territory authorities said anyone from the northern beaches area travelling to the NT will need to undertake 14 days of mandatory, supervised quarantine in either Alice Springs or Darwin.
The NT CHO has declared the Northern Beaches LGA in Sydney a hotspot. Anyone arriving in the NT from there from midnight will need to enter 2weeks mandatory quarantine. Anyone who has arrived on or after 11 December must self isolate & arrange COVID test. @9NewsAUS pic.twitter.com/A8k9GI5yWF— Kathleen Gazzola (@kathleengazzola) December 17, 2020