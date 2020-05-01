The 5 key differences between Stan's Normal People and Sally Rooney's book.

In the novel, Sally Rooney delves into Connell and Marianne's innermost thoughts through their inner monologues, which the TV adaption was required to externalise through dialogue.

For example, in the book Rooney wrote, "It occurred to Marianne how much she wanted to see [Connell] having sex with someone; it didn't have to be her, it could be anybody."

In the show, Marianne simply tells him that exact thing: "I kept thinking how much I wanted to watch you have sex. I mean, not even with me.”

Marianne's family.

The series shows Marianne's family as cold, and her brother as verbally (and later, physically) abusive. The book delves much deeper into her family life - Alan abuses his sister as a coping mechanism for losing his father, who was also physically abusive.

But in the book, her dad hit both her and her mother. In the series, Marianne tells Connell he never hit her. Her mother is also more cold and neglectful in the book, with no hint of affection.

After watching the TV series, we can assume the trauma of her home life shapes Marianne's issues with self-worth and certain actions in relationships but there is much more detail to shape this in the novel.

Marianne's friendships.

The show only really highlights two of Marianne's female friendships, with her university friends Peggy and Joanna.

We're roughly given the idea that Peggy is a 'bad' friend, and Joanna is a 'good' friend, but the book is much more detailed about how co-dependant Peggy becomes on Marianne and why their relationship is toxic.

The show also glosses over Marianne's high school friendship with Karen - the girl who comforted her after the scary incident at the dance. After that, they struck up a friendship which is not really explored in the TV series.