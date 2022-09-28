OPINION: Yes, kids make noise. There's no need to be nasty about it.

Teens, babies, toddlers - they are loud. Maybe not all day and maybe not every single child, but most children make noise and most parents attempt to keep it to a minimum.

Kids cry and scream with despair when they are hungry or sick; they shriek with joy when they're having a fun time, and goodness knows mine fight like a pair of rabid wolf cubs when jealousy kicks in.

Children are designed to be loud from birth so we don't forget to feed them and we can't really blame them for biology. Parents, grandparents, or carers hear the cries or shouts and then respond with food, love, or reprimands - but this doesn't mean the noise will instantly cease.

Yes, noisy kids can be annoying but there's no need to be nasty about it.

I am constantly breaking up emotional fights between my boys that usually take place in our yard over cricket score keeping.

It is THE most difficult part of the parenting stage I currently find myself in, and I feel bad for the neighbours. I try to sort out the disagreements as quickly (and quietly) as possible to keep the fighting to a minimum.

But there is noise, and it is an issue - I get it.

If you live next door to noisy families, there are of course levels of acceptability and I understand that it's hard. Especially if you are trying to work or nap or just chill with a coffee on your balcony. On behalf of overwhelmed parents of loud kids everywhere, I apologise for the disturbance.