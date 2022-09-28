OPINION: Yes, kids make noise. There's no need to be nasty about it.

A complaint letter written by a disgruntled neighbour in a Sydney apartment block has gone viral this week after being shared on Reddit.
The letter described how some children, apparently being babysat by their grandparents, were "making a lot of noise" and "disturbing the peace". The letter ended with a threat that they would "call the police" if the noise continued and I am not sure the writer understands what police actually... do?
I have many feelings about this petty letter and the broader issue, so please excuse me while I take a deep breath and compose myself. Here goes...
Watch: Parenting 101 for beginners. Post continues below.
It will come as a shock to precisely no one that children make noise. I have two of them that live in my home and they disturb my peace frequently.
