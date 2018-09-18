-With AAP

1. Family grieves two-year-old son who died suddenly in his sleep.



A Geelong family is devastated by the sudden death of their two-year-old son Noah.

On Monday, September 10, Noah’s parents Jacqui and Matt [also known as Billy] Kelley went to wake their son to get him ready for childcare but tragically discovered he had passed away in his sleep.

Natasha Walters, a friend of Noah’s mother, told Yahoo7 News that their “most loving, adventurous little boy” had gone to sleep healthy on Sunday night and didn’t wake up on Monday.

“I’m not sure how it can even be put into words the unimaginable heartbreak of losing their little man,” she said.

The cause of Noah’s death is yet to be revealed.

Walters set up a GoFundMe campaign to help the family through this heartbreaking time and the response has been overwhelming.

The page had an original goal of $1000 but has currently raised more than $37,000.

“Not only do Jac and Billy need to organise a funeral and prepare for life without their gorgeous boy, they need to prepare for raising their unborn baby, as Jac is currently 14 weeks pregnant with their second child,” the page shares.

“If all of this wasn’t difficult enough, Billy is self employed and does not receive any paid leave. Meaning without any form of external income he will need to return to work whilst grieving Noah.”

In an update shared to the page, the family shared their thanks for the support.

“The messages, flowers, cards, food and financial contributions to the GoFundMe page have left us speechless and we are forever grateful. We are glad Noah has touched your lives as much as he touched ours.”

2. Heavily pregnant Aussie actress Yvonne Strahovski tipped to win Emmy.

YVONNE Strahovski is hoping to be at the Emmy Awards after being nominated for her role in The Handmaid’s Tale. But winning a gong isn’t her only concern. Via @byrnesh https://t.co/obbvMmVb2N — The Daily Telegraph (@dailytelegraph) September 16, 2018

Australian actress Yvonne Strahovski, along with her baby bump, are tipped to be among the winners at the 70th Emmy Awards as The Handmaid’s Tale appears set to dominate TV’s biggest night.