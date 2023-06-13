'I refuse to share photos of my daughter on social media. So many people have a problem with it.'

Before I welcomed my first child 14 months ago, I sat down with my husband to discuss how we would approach sharing her image on social media. We both came up with pros and cons, ultimately landing somewhere in no man’s land.

Of the pros, we obviously really wanted to show off our baby and offer friends and family who lived far away an insight into our new life as a trio. But on the cons side I really had a growing urge to keep this part of my life private and sacred.

Neither my husband nor I were pushing each other in a strong direction on the topic so we decided to park the decision until after she was born.

Watch: Horoscopes As New Mums. Story continues after video.



Video via Mamamia

After the birth, like so many, we were in a haze of late nights, sleep deprivation, figuring out breastfeeding and you know, just generally trying to get through each day. So, needless to say, the subject of whether or not to share our daughter on social media took a backseat.

And while we were figuring out how to do this whole parent thing we decided to abstain from sharing our girl’s face until we had the time to figure out how we felt about it all.

Over the months that followed, without discussing it, my unconscious social media activity started to dictate how I would approach things going forward. Every time I went to share a picture of my little girl, I felt a sick feeling in my stomach and would throw an emoji over her face or end up deleting the whole post all together.