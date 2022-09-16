Nicole Richie was everywhere in the 2010s. Here's what her life looks like now.

"Meeting Nicole was... like a religious experience," he once told 60 Minutes Australia.

"That’s like a life-changing, cathartic, event... meeting the person you know is going to be your wife."

Madden’s initial instinct was correct, with the two tying the knot in 2010. Prior to their nuptials though, the pair had already had two children together - Harlow, born in 2008, and Sparrow, born in 2009.

Now a mum to a 13- and 14-year-old, Richie keeps her children away from the spotlight, very rarely posting photos of them on social media. While Madden posts more family snaps, he ensures the kids' faces stay hidden.

Richie remains pretty private about her marriage as well, rarely giving quotes about Madden when it comes to her few interviews and profiles - but she has given advice on making a marriage last.

"I think it’s really important to enjoy the other person as an individual, not just as the role of your husband or the role of the father. Appreciate that person for who they are and really prioritise having fun together," she said in 2020.

A founder, actress, and judge.

Instead, Richie mostly uses her social media to promote her projects, of which there are many.

She founded House of Harlow 1960, a jewellery brand named for her daughter, in 2008, and has steadily grown the business into a lifestyle brand in the years since. Now, she works as the brand’s Creative Director, while taking on other projects on the side.