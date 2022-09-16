Nicole Richie was everywhere in the 2010s. Here's what her life looks like now.

While Nicole Richie gained notoriety for her role in the 2003 reality show The Simple Life, she’s come a long way since then.
In her early 20s, Nicole Richie was best known for starring alongside Paris Hilton in The Simple Life, an early reality TV show that had a hold on millennials for the few years it was on air.
Now 40 years old, and a mother to two teenagers, Richie seems to have transformed her life completely.
With several roles across various projects - including one where she raps - this is what’s keeping Nicole Richie busy these days.
A mum to teenagers.
When The Simple Life ended in 2007, Nicole became best known for her relationship with Good Charlotte’s Joel Madden, who she started dating in 2006.