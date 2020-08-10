Nicole was the ultimate 'villain' of House Rules 2017. She's barely left her house since.

This post deals with alcoholism, suicide and mental health issues, and may be triggering for some readers.

In 2017, Nicole Prince was the undisputed 'villain' of House Rules.

Now, three years later, th﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿e former reality TV contestant is still terrified of leaving the house.

Prince, who appeared on Channel Seven's renovation reality show alongside her friend Fiona Taylor, won a workers' compensation case against the broadcaster in late 2019.

In the landmark case, Prince claimed that she was "harassed and bullied throughout filming" and struggled to find work after she was "portrayed as a bully" on the show.

Now, following a recent medical assessment, the tribunal has found that Prince is unlikely to work again following her time on the reality show.

Here's what we know about the ongoing case.

Nicole Prince's time on House Rules.

Victorian mother-of-three Nicole Prince and her friend Fiona Taylor appeared on the fifth season of House Rules in 2017.

The pair, who were eliminated in the second episode of the season, were portrayed as the 'villains' of the season, and pitted against their 'arch-enemies', contestants Troy and Bec.

In the series, Taylor's house, which was deemed "uninhabitable" and had no electricity, was completely renovated by her fellow contestants in just seven days.

But when Taylor and Prince walked through the newly renovated home, they looked visibly disappointed.

"It actually looks like a junk shop," Taylor said, before pointing out a number of problems throughout the home.

The other teams were taken aback by Taylor's response, describing her reaction as "harsh" and "soulless".

Former Married At First Sight contestant Clare Verrall speaks to The Quicky about what life is like after reality TV. Post continues below.

After being overly critical of the other contestants, Prince and Taylor renovated the lounge room and laundry of another House Rules couple.

While the Victorian women seemed confident with their renovation, the judges did not share their vision.

"Why is everything else so rubbish?" judge Laurence Llewelyn-Bowen said.

"There is stuff of such satanic hideousness."

When the Victorian friends were evicted from the series, the 'villains' were seen barely glancing at their fellow contestants before Fiona mumbled, "See ya, bye."

After the series aired, Prince submitted a workers' compensation claim in May 2017, claiming that she had been "harassed and bullied during the filming", which was "not only condoned by the producer, but... aggravated and even encouraged by them".

Prince also claimed that she witnessed Taylor being physically assaulted on set, and that they were deliberately isolated from the other contestants. She alleged that when she complained to production, she was "threatened that Fiona and I would be portrayed negatively".