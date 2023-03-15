For months, people have been madly focused on Nicola Peltz Beckham – but not for the reasons she wants.

From the lawsuit with two wedding planners, to her very loved-up marriage to Brooklyn Beckham, or the wedding dress saga with her mother-in-law Victoria Beckham, the internet is hooked.

In a new interview this week, Peltz - an actor who hails from a family worth billions - has said she wonders why no one ever writes "nice things" about her.

"I just wish people knew me before they judged me. And it sucks, because I wish I could respond to every person, being like, 'That's not true. That's not true. That's not true.' But then obviously you have to block it out," she told Cosmopolitan.

"You can't let everything affect you. Otherwise, it would be a spiral."

As for her relationship, Peltz said she often feels that the internet would rather pile the negativity on her and husband Brooklyn Beckham than wish them well.

"I feel like all the mean words that people hear in high school, I read on my Instagram," she said.

Although Peltz doesn't go looking for tabloid articles written about her marriage, they do pop up on her TikTok feed, she shared when that happens, it hurts.