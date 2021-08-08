Aussies were at the edge of our seats as we watched high jumper Nicola McDermott at the Tokyo Olympics last night.

The 24-year-old went to new heights and set a national record of 2.02 metres in the women's final.

While she wasn't able to beat out Mariya Lasitskene of the Russian Olympic Committee team and clear 2.04m, she did earn herself a silver medal.

It's Australia's first medal in women's high jump since 1964.

Nicola McDermott win silver at women's high jump final. Image: Getty.

If you found yourself with questions while watching Nicola, you weren't alone.

From her notebook to the biblical reference on her arm, here's everything you need to know about Nicola McDermott.

1. Who is Nicola McDermott?

Alright, let's start with the basics.

Before she made history in Tokyo, Nicola McDermott grew up on the Central Coast of New South Wales.

The 24-year-old fell in love with high jump from a young age after trying her hand at a number of other sports.

"I did dancing – terrible, no coordination," she told The Guardian.

"Swimming – terrible, no upper body strength. Tennis – terrible, no coordination. But my parents just let me keep trying. We went to a Little Athletics carnival in year two without any expectation and I pretty much won all the events."