Nicola Bulley died accidentally. True crime fans didn’t want to believe it.

For Nicola Bulley, Friday January 27 started off like any ordinary day.

The 45-year-old mortgage advisor dropped her two daughters, aged six and nine, off at school, before walking the family dog, Willow, her usual route through a park and fields in Lancashire, UK.

During the walk, she logged into a Microsoft Teams call for work, which ended at 9.30am.

A few minutes later, a passerby came across her phone sitting on a park bench beside a riverbank. Nicola was nowhere to be seen.

What happened in those minutes has been subject to months of speculation from social media sleuths and conspiracy theorists.

On Wednesday, we found out the truth.

After a two-day inquest, a coroner ruled Nicola's death was accidental.

Dr James Adeley, a senior coroner, ruled the mum-of-two fell into the River Wyre and suffered "cold water shock".

Pathologist Dr Alison concluded Nicola was most likely alive when she entered the water.

She also said the autopsy showed ‘classic signs’ of asphyxia and there were no indications she had been assaulted before her death or that a third party was involved.

In a video shown to the court, police officer PC Matthew Thackray explained there was a ‘large vertical slope’ down to the water from the bench where Nicola’s phone was found.

It was simply "a tragic accident", the family's lawyer told the hearing.

But the damage has already been done.

A woman described as a "brilliant mum, partner, daughter and sister" has already become the subject of a true crime spectacle.