Nicola Bulley ‘vanished’ while on a work call. Her cause of death has just been revealed.

When Nicola Bulley disappeared after dropping her daughters at school, the case made headlines around the world.

The 45-year-old was last seen at around 9.20am on January 27 this year while walking her dog, Willow, in a park in Lancashire, UK.

She was also logged into a Microsoft Teams call with her camera and microphone off - something she did regularly for her role as a mortgage advisor.

But when the call ended at 9.30am, Nicola never logged out.

A few minutes later, a passerby came across her phone sitting on a park bench beside the riverbank while Willow was wandering nearby in an ‘agitated state’.

How could the devoted mum-of-two - whose friends said had seemed like her usual self that morning - simply vanish in broad daylight?

Within hours, a major search operation was launched which led to intense public interest in the case.

The social media frenzy also led to completely unfounded theories about what might have happened to her.

Nicola’s long-time partner and the father of her two children, Paul Ansell, even had to fight off cruel accusations about his involvement.

As scrutiny over the search intensified, police revealed they believed Nicola may have fallen into the river - a theory Paul strongly disputed, urging the public to keep searching.

'I have two little girls who miss their mummy desperately and who need her back,' he said at the time.

'We have to find her safe and well. I can't put those girls to bed again tonight with no answers.'

Then three weeks later, the mum-of-two’s body was tragically discovered in the river 1.5 kilometres from where she was last seen despite a ‘hugely complex’ and coordinated police search.

Now, a two-day inquest into Nicola’s death has shed light on her final moments.