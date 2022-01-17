Man charged with the murder of a missing child in NSW after a four day search.

A man has been charged with the murder of a nine-year-old girl who disappeared from the NSW Blue Mountains last week.

Police arrested the 32-year-old at a Sydney, Surry Hills unit on Tuesday night. He has been refused bail, and will appear in court on Wednesday.

According to the ABC, the girl's body was found in the vicinity of the Colo River, around an hour from the Blue Mountains.

More than 100 people have been searching dense bushland for the little girl, who was reported missing on Friday.

The girl disappeared from the Wildenstein Private Gardens where she had been holidaying with family in Mount Wilson.

What we know about the case.

Mamamia is unable to continue naming the girl as she is an alleged victim of crime. NSW law prevents media from identifying underage victims of crime.

The girl, who resides in Queensland, was spending time with family in NSW when she disappeared. She was last seen on Thursday, and reported missing Friday morning at 8:20am.

A large-scale coordinated search operation began in the Blue Mountains area, consisting of over a hundred police and emergency personnel such as dog units, police helicopters and the SES.