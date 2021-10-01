What Nicholas Drummond got wrong in his 'unconditional apology' for punching a woman.

Beneath the skin of every woman who has suffered abuse at the hands of a man is a scar.

In some women it is buried deep - protected by time, therapy and care.

In other women it is close to the surface almost visible, certainly always palpable. It is not a physical scar, but it has made an imprint and it serves as a constant reminder.

It is a warning beacon, a tender aching spot that causes nerves to contract and the heart to beat faster.

Every time we hear another story of a woman assaulted or abused; the scar moves closer to the surface.

It exposes the part of us we try to hide so that we can move through the world without fear.

On hearing how Nicholas Drummond verbally and then physically assaulted a young woman at a bar in Sydney’s lower North Shore, I felt my scar prickle.

When I heard how he managed to successfully appeal his conviction, it started to throb. But when I read Drummond’s 'apology' that scar almost burst through me with rage.

"I would like to offer an unconditional apology to the people I have hurt by my actions. They fill me with shame and regret. I am deeply remorseful.

The judge's comments are regrettable and have exposed me to intense media scrutiny. But the fact remains that I was at fault and I must own it. I fully accept responsibility for my actions.

I do not seek public forgiveness, but know I will have to work hard towards earning a second chance in life. Whatever I need to do, I will strive to do it.

I thank my family and friends for their support, and know that I have to move forward as the best human being I was raised to be, in order to repay all those I have let down.

I am a 20-year-old who did a terrible thing on one night of my life and now I am told it can go one of two ways for me: be crushed to nothingness by those who don’t know me or attempt to rehabilitate and better myself with a view to many years of positively contributing to society. I am going to aim for the latter.