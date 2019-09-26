Mamamia
opinion
OPINION: If our Prime Minister was a woman, his family holiday would be unthinkable.
Holly Wainwright
opinion
"My entire life I've been asked: how Aboriginal are you? The answer is always the same."
Marlee Silva
opinion
Five years on: "If violence against women was taken seriously, the Sydney siege would never have happened."
Caitlin Bishop
opinion
An open letter to the Prime Minister, from a firefighter's wife.
Meg McGowan
opinion
'Can we just be honest with ourselves? Office Kris Kringle is the absolute worst.'
Polly Taylor
opinion
"I can't feed my animals with thoughts and prayers." A farmer's plea as Australia burns.
Sophie Love
opinion
An open letter to Israel Folau. From God.
Jessie Stephens
opinion
Constance Hall: "Like Clemmie Hooper, I set up a fake account to defend myself from trolls."
Constance Hall
opinion
The real leaders in the bushfire emergency aren't politicians. They're people like Kale.
opinion
"Your house is not burning down." While our politicians bicker, bushfire victims are trying to be heard.
opinion
OPINION: Fellow Millenials, enough with the 'OK Boomer', already. It's embarrassing.
opinion
The painful irony for climate strike kids: Today, they couldn't go to school if they wanted to.
opinion
Australia, our backyard is burning: Now is precisely the time to be talking about climate change.
opinion
Families across the country are being told they owe a Centrelink debt that might not be theirs.
opinion
OPINION: "Shame won’t change the racing industry." The other side of the Melbourne Cup debate.
opinion
OPINION: 'They're racing babies to death. Why it's been 13 years since I celebrated Melbourne Cup.'
opinion
'I was told to take my hijab off by a security guard. It's part of a much bigger story.'
opinion
Australians mourned the burning of the Amazon. What about our own rainforest under attack?
opinion
The final shame in the last climb to ever take place on Uluru.
Jessie Stephens
opinion
'A message to the woman who asked me when I was due: I'm not pregnant.'
Chelsea Shepherd
opinion
'I am an animal lover and advocate. Don't call me a hypocrite for eating meat.'
Shona Hendley
opinion
OPINION: There's some truth to Michael Leunig's controversial cartoon.
Abigail Austin
opinion
While the world turned against Meghan and Harry, we missed the real story: Prince Andrew.
Belinda Jepsen
opinion
This is the true face of Donald Trump's presidency.
Jessie Stephens
opinion
The real shame in the story of the Sydney poo jogger.
Clare Stephens
opinion
Mia Freedman: "It's 2019 and I now feel bad about my eyelashes."
Mia Freedman
opinion
OPINION: 'I'm a doctor for DV victims. Another family law inquiry is dangerous for women.'
Dr Karen Williams
opinion
OPINION: 'I'm an Extinction Rebellion protester, and I'm not sorry for shutting down your city.'
Christine Canty
opinion
Tolerance is officially out of fashion. Just ask Ellen DeGeneres.
Holly Wainwright
opinion
The 'Plain Jane' defence: Shantel was told she wasn’t attractive enough to be drugged.
Jessie Stephens
opinion
She quit: Let's not forget why Kyle Sandilands thinks Erin Molan is 'difficult to work with'.
Jessie Stephens
opinion
Beau Ryan's defence of Erin Molan is one we ought to hear from every man in the NRL.
Jessie Stephens
opinion
'I was trying to get pregnant for months. Now I am, and climate anxiety has paralysed me.'
Abigail Austin
opinion
Two warm nights, 33 years apart: Aiia Maasarwe has become the Anita Cobby of a new generation.
Jessie Stephens
opinion
Erin Molan: The toughest woman in the NRL.
Jessie Stephens
opinion
"I’m no longer considered a 'murderer' for having an abortion at 32. It’s about bloody time."
Lauren Gleeson
opinion
'This week, as world leaders meet at the UN, I'm ashamed to be Australian.'
Helen Vnuk
opinion
'I was a DV victim who was accused of lying. This is what I want Pauline Hanson to know.'
Isabella Naselli
opinion
Mia Freedman: Trust women to know when they can't continue a pregnancy.
Mia Freedman
opinion
Tony and Tanya want to keep abortion illegal in NSW. They've also both been the Minister for Women.
Gemma Bath
opinion
Today, a dilemma faces every Taylor Swift fan who isn't so wild about animal cruelty.
Holly Wainwright
opinion
A talented teenage swimmer won her big race. And then she was disqualified for showing too much skin.
Jessica Smith
opinion
"We need to attract more women to engineering but 'gender points' isn't the way to do it."
Sherry Tang
opinion
OPINION: 'If you genuinely care about the Amazon rainforest fire, stop eating animals.'
Alex Vince
opinion
The destruction of Australia's own Amazon, one of the most irreplaceable sites on earth.
Jessie Stephens
opinion
'Parenting is tough but I have help. So many parents don't and it's the kids who suffer.'
Kavitha Suthanthiraraj