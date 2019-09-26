News
opinion

OPINION: If our Prime Minister was a woman, his family holiday would be unthinkable.

Holly Wainwright
opinion

"My entire life I've been asked: how Aboriginal are you? The answer is always the same."

Marlee Silva
opinion

Five years on: "If violence against women was taken seriously, the Sydney siege would never have happened."

Caitlin Bishop
opinion

An open letter to the Prime Minister, from a firefighter's wife.

Meg McGowan
opinion

'Can we just be honest with ourselves? Office Kris Kringle is the absolute worst.'

Polly Taylor
opinion

"I can't feed my animals with thoughts and prayers." A farmer's plea as Australia burns.

Sophie Love
opinion

An open letter to Israel Folau. From God.

Jessie Stephens
opinion

Constance Hall: "Like Clemmie Hooper, I set up a fake account to defend myself from trolls."

Constance Hall
opinion

OPINION: 'I'm a doctor for DV victims. Another family law inquiry is dangerous for women.'

Dr Karen Williams
opinion

OPINION: 'I'm an Extinction Rebellion protester, and I'm not sorry for shutting down your city.'

Christine Canty
opinion

Tolerance is officially out of fashion. Just ask Ellen DeGeneres.

Holly Wainwright
opinion

The 'Plain Jane' defence: Shantel was told she wasn’t attractive enough to be drugged.

Jessie Stephens
opinion

She quit: Let's not forget why Kyle Sandilands thinks Erin Molan is 'difficult to work with'.

Jessie Stephens
opinion

Beau Ryan's defence of Erin Molan is one we ought to hear from every man in the NRL.

Jessie Stephens
opinion

'I was trying to get pregnant for months. Now I am, and climate anxiety has paralysed me.'

Abigail Austin
opinion

Two warm nights, 33 years apart: Aiia Maasarwe has become the Anita Cobby of a new generation.

Jessie Stephens
opinion

Erin Molan: The toughest woman in the NRL.

Jessie Stephens
opinion

"I’m no longer considered a 'murderer' for having an abortion at 32. It’s about bloody time."

Lauren Gleeson
opinion

'This week, as world leaders meet at the UN, I'm ashamed to be Australian.'

Helen Vnuk
opinion

'I was a DV victim who was accused of lying. This is what I want Pauline Hanson to know.'

Isabella Naselli
opinion

Mia Freedman: Trust women to know when they can't continue a pregnancy.

Mia Freedman
opinion

Tony and Tanya want to keep abortion illegal in NSW. They've also both been the Minister for Women.

Gemma Bath
opinion

Today, a dilemma faces every Taylor Swift fan who isn't so wild about animal cruelty.

Holly Wainwright
opinion

A talented teenage swimmer won her big race. And then she was disqualified for showing too much skin.

Jessica Smith
opinion

"We need to attract more women to engineering but 'gender points' isn't the way to do it."

Sherry Tang
opinion

OPINION: 'If you genuinely care about the Amazon rainforest fire, stop eating animals.'

Alex Vince
opinion

The destruction of Australia's own Amazon, one of the most irreplaceable sites on earth.

Jessie Stephens
opinion

'Parenting is tough but I have help. So many parents don't and it's the kids who suffer.'

Kavitha Suthanthiraraj