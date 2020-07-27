Today, you're likely angry at 'Bunnings Karen'. And it's about more than just the mask.

Today, you're likely angry at 'Bunnings Karen'.

In fact, you've surprised yourself at how angry you are.

It's not just that she walked into a Bunnings store in Melbourne without a mask on. It's that she targeted staff members, who are being employed in the midst of a global pandemic to enforce mandatory face coverings, and began lecturing them about the Charter of Human Rights. It's that she filmed them without their permission. It's that she questioned the Australian government, threatened to sue the workers personally, and cried discrimination. It's that she appears to have been looking to pick a fight on a weekend where 816 Victorians were diagnosed with COVID-19. Fifteen people died. Fifteen funerals. Fifteen families with an empty chair at Christmas. And, ultimately, it's that she was wrong. About everything.

Bunnings was, of course, entirely within their rights to demand she wear a face mask. Private landowners and occupiers are legally allowed to take reasonable steps in order to protect themselves, their staff, and their customers. It was - and still is - a condition of entry that a customer wears a mask.

But our anger extends beyond that.

Bunnings Karen is one woman in a city of almost five million. As much as she berated staff with her un-masked mouth, the health risk she posed was likely neglible. We're not angry because we honestly believe she passed on the virus to an entire Bunnings store in Melbourne, although with a sneeze she conceiveably could have.

Our anger is best summed up by the masked Bunnings manager, whose name we don't know and who won't be offered a guest spot on the Today show.

She said, calmly and softly: "We're all just trying to all be in this together".

We're angry because we don't know what happened to us.

What happened to the singing on balconies in Italy? The applause for health workers? What happened to the acceptance that in a health pandemic which has at last count killed 652,000 people, there is no enemy? Why are we turning on each other when COVID-19 isn't my fault, it's not your fault, it's not Bunnings' fault, and it's not even 'Karen's' fault?