The Australian and international news stories you need to know today, Friday November 19.

Full pubs, dancefloors as Victorian rules ease ahead of 90%.

Victorians fully vaccinated against COVID-19 can pack into pubs and hit the dancefloor again, after more freedoms were returned ahead of summer.

Almost all of Victoria's remaining coronavirus restrictions lifted just before midnight on Thursday, as the state inches closer to 90 per cent full vaccination in those aged over 12.

The changes mean double-dosed Victorians are now able to dance in clubs and home visitor limits as well as cafe, bar and restaurant density caps have been dumped.

At 11.59pm tonight restrictions are lifting in Victoria.



There will be no density limits.



No capacity limits.



No restrictions on how many people can visit you at home.



No masks in most places.



And if you want to celebrate - you can hit the dance floor too. pic.twitter.com/POq9jl61e2 — Dan Andrews (@DanielAndrewsMP) November 17, 2021

Non-essential retail has joined the state's vaccinated economy, banning unvaccinated and partially vaccinated people from visiting those shops unless they are aged under 12 years and two months or have a valid exemption.

There are also major changes to isolation rules, including reducing the number of days positive cases must quarantine from 14 to 10.

Premier Daniel Andrews said Victorians had earned the freedoms through their strong vaccine uptake, with the state predicted to reach its 90 per cent full vaccination target at the weekend.

Meanwhile, the Victorian government is courting crossbench MPs in an effort to save its pandemic legislation from being defeated in the upper house.

The Public Health and Wellbeing Amendment (Pandemic Management) Bill was expected to pass parliament on Thursday, but the return of Labor minister Adem Somyurek meant there wasn't a majority.

