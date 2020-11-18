The chilling true story behind Stan's new Australian true crime series, After The Night.

On October 26, 1964, Eric Edgar Cooke, one of Australia's most notorious serial killers, became the last person to be executed in Western Australia.

As the rest of the prison's inmates gathered in the exercise yard, a cloth hood was placed over Cooke's head.

"On those days there was an electricity running through the place," David Campbell, who watched over Cooke for months, told The West Australian in 2014.

"When that trapdoor opened, the sound reverberated around the whole prison — and then it was done."

Eric Edgar Cooke, who was commonly known as the "Night Caller" and the "Nedlands Monster", terrorised the city of Perth for more than four years.

From September 1958 to August 1963, the Australian serial killer murdered at least eight people and attempted to kill several more.

But as he terrorised the city of Perth, police struggled to pinpoint the perpetrator.

Eric Edgar Cooke's methods were incredibly random and inconsistent.

In fact, most of the murders were carried out with varying types of weapons. While some victims were stabbed with knives or scissors, others were shot.

Many of the killings took place on January 26, 1963.

After stealing a rifle from a South Perth house, Cooke went on a late night rampage, shooting five people and killing three.

Australian serial killer Eric Edgar Cooke. Image: Stan.