Every single TV show and movie dropping on Stan in April 2021.

Now that the warmer weather is well and truly done for, it's time to get into winter mode.

That means having an abundance of TV shows and movies to watch over the coming, cooler months.

Luckily for us, Stan have announced their new arrivals for April 2021, and we are spoiled for choice. There will be plenty of new releases, original series, returning TV shows and beloved movies that are ready for your consumption.

Watch the teaser for Younger season seven, streaming only on Stan. Post continues below.

Here are our five top picks, plus everything else coming to Stan in April 2021.

Younger, season seven.

Image: Stan.

After six years, Younger has reached its final season. Premiering on April 16, we'll watch Liza, Charles, Josh and the rest of the gang appear on our screens for the very last time (*cries*).

If you haven't seen the show or need a refresher, Younger is created by the same man behind Sex and the City, Darren Star, and follows Liza Miller (Sutton Foster) a 40-year-old divorced mum from New Jersey, who lies about her age to break back into the publishing industry.

While she's dealing with that, she starts dating 26-year-old tattooist Josh, who mistakenly thinks she's the same age as him. She also starts to develop a crush on her boss Charles, who is the same age as her but who also thinks she's 26.

Enter six seasons of drama, laughs and an ongoing love triangle between Liza, Josh and Charles.