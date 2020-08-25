Stan has been a much-needed silver lining throughout the hot mess that is 2020.

The Australian streaming service has gotten us through long lockdowns and made us laugh and cry at the end of difficult days.

And now it's about to get even better.

Stan and NBCUniversal Global Distribution today announced a long-term, exclusive content partnership that will see Stan become the Australian home of new productions from Sky Studios and NBCUniversal International Studios, plus Peacock content produced by Universal Studio Group.

The deal will also see Stan become the exclusive home of new DreamWorks Animation TV shows produced for Peacock, NBCUniversal’s acclaimed children’s programming, scripted and unscripted content from Sky Studios; and iconic TV shows and hundreds of blockbusters from NBCUniversal’s catalogue.

Basically, this means a bunch of new TV series will premiere exclusively on Stan, while a treasure trove of old favourites will be added to the streaming service for your bingeing pleasure.

As part of the deal, I Hate Suzie, the brand new eight-part drama series starring and co-created by BAFTA Award-nominee Billie Piper, will premiere exclusively on Stan this Friday, August 28.

Billie Piper stars as Suzie Pickles in I Hate Suzie. Image: Stan. ﻿