Caroline and Megan left Australia for a girls' diving trip. Now they can't get home.

Earlier this month, Australian friends Caroline Tully and Megan Soutar embarked on a girls' trip to New Caledonia. They were looking forward to enjoying some diving, snorkelling, rest and relaxation.

Little did they know the chaos and fear they would soon find themselves amongst.

"We arrived on May 11 and had one day of our normal holiday, but the next day everything started to escalate," Caroline tells Mamamia.

"We started to feel a little concerned as there was unrest. We were driving further north, and we encountered some blockages along the roads, rioters and people burning things. Then we received a notification that the international airport had closed and the situation was worsening."

Caroline and Megan called the Department of Foreign Affairs and Trade (DFAT) for answers. At this point there was no register, but just days later the list of Australian people hoping to be evacuated was growing.

Caroline and Megan are in the north of New Caledonia, specifically in a town called La Roche Percee, near Bourail. The centre of the rioting is predominantly in Noumea, the capital of New Caledonia. But there are fears that zone of unrest is expanding.

The tension comes amid plans for an electoral overhaul, resulting in rioting, shops and businesses being boarded up or looted, road barricades set up, and subsequently, six deaths. A state of emergency and curfew remain in place, with army reinforcements and the French military deployed. It's a deeply concerning situation, with locals and travellers fearing for their personal safety.

