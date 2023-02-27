'You’ll feel like a smooth dolphin.' 15 beauty products we're loving sick this month.

Mamamia’s beauty roundup series is your monthly look at the products our team are loving - from the latest launches in skincare, hair and makeup to the old faves we've fallen for all over again.

For more beauty roundups, head to our hub page here.

Hush.

Because it's that wonderful time of the month again where we get to share our favourite proddys.

All the stuff we've been putting on our faces/bodies/hair/elbows in February and LOVING. And you know what? We reckon you'd love 'em too.

The Mamamia team have tried and tested plenty of new (and new to us) skincare, makeup, hair and body products - and we really want to share them with you.

Because cool girls don't gatekeep beauty products, you guys. They just don't.

But before we get into it, listen to the latest episode of Mamamia's daily beauty podcast, You Beauty. Post continues after audio.

Here you’ll find reviews of the best beauty products that launched in February, as well as the old favourites we’ve rediscovered.

Image: Supplied