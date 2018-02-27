Magenta went to her mailbox to find a neighbour's letter about her autistic son's "noise."

Last month Brisbane mum Magenta Quinn was awoken at 10.30pm to find three police officers standing at her door.

They’d received complaints of “Sudanese chanting” and showed up to ask some questions.

When the single mum of three explained that her 17-year-old son has autism and occasionally yelped or hummed as a way to calm himself, they apologised for disturbing her and left. Magenta shut the door thinking that was the end of it.

Then, on the weekend, she went to her mailbox and found a soggy, anonymous note that threatened her and her son.

“When you moved in we heard these strange moaning and shouting coming from your garden every day and night, for which we were concerned may be illegal activities, so we contacted the police who in turn have visited your premises,” the letter said.

“They informed us of your situation that a person in your family is suffering from a mental illness and that was the source of the noise.”

The neighbour then asked for Magenta to “try to limit the amount of time spent in the garden” so they don’t have to listen to the “disturbing” noise daily.

“If this continues at the regular intervals it has been, I intend to make formal complaints against you to council to help resolve the issue.”

Magenta told Mamamia she considered the letter to be bullying and clearly showed a lack of understanding and compassion from the author.

“My first reaction was annoyance and a bit of shock. They sent the police around first, and I get that, I don’t like confrontation either. Surely after that, they could have come and spoken to me, but they didn’t.”

“This is why I’ve done something about it, because what they’ve done is not okay.”