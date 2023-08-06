Neale Whitaker is stepping back from The Block. Here's why and who is replacing him.

To catch up on all The Block recaps and gossip, check out Mamamia’s recaps, and visit our The Block hub page.

Neale Whitaker has entranced Australians ever since he first stepped onto The Block in its third season in 2010.

Now after almost 13 years, the British judge is stepping back from the reality renovation show.

Video via Nine.

While he will still judge the new builds in the Melbourne Bayside area of Hampton East on Charming Street, he won't be around every week.

"It's been an amazing honour really," Whitaker said about his time on the show in an official statement.

"There is no other way I could describe it. It’s been a privilege to be part of this show for so long.

Whitaker began giving his hilarious quips and professional critiques to new contestants on The Block in the show's third season.

"When they asked me to judge in 2010, if someone had told me I would still be here in 2023, 13 years later, I would not have believed them," he said.

While Whitaker was in the very first House Decider challenge along with fellow judges Shaynna Blaze and Darren Palmer, he will be sharing his role with newcomer Marty Fox.