'Fighting cancer meant switching to natural beauty products. These ones worked for me.'

This wonderful nugget of beauty wisdom comes courtesy of Mamamia’s shiny new beauty podcast, You Beauty. For this week’s In Her Bag, Leigh Campbell rummaged through Elle Halliwell’s beauty bag to find out what products she loves.

Elle Halliwell is an Australian journalist, motivational speaker, mum, cancer survivor and author of A Mother’s Choice.

Listen to Elle’s full interview on You Beauty below. You can also subscribe to You Beauty here so you never miss a thing. It’s a blast.

Elle Halliwell was working as a successful fashion and showbiz editor in 2016 when she experienced the most intense 48 hours of her life.

First, she heard the words “you have leukaemia”. Two days later, she found out she was four weeks pregnant with her first child.

It meant choosing between seeking immediate treatment for her chronic myeloid leukaemia diagnosis, or delaying to deliver a healthy baby. Elle chose to delay life-saving cancer treatment in order to continue the pregnancy and give birth to her son. In December 2016, Tor Felix Biasotto was born.

With that decision came the reality of completely overhauling her entire lifestyle, including replacing her beloved beauty products with natural alternatives where possible.

“Rewind five years ago, I used to use whatever was new, then a couple of years ago I went through this health crisis and it was up to me to completely change my lifestyle if I was going to see this through,” the mum-of-one told Mamamia’s Leigh Campbell on the You Beauty podcast.

“Once I made the decision I was going to keep my baby, my poor husband had to be there with me as I went on a detox through the house, I redid my beauty cupboard and toiletries, it was an expensive exercise. I still have a few things in there that I love, but have a few nasties in there, but it’s only things I will use occasionally.”

Finding great natural and organic alternatives to traditional cosmetics isn’t an easy task. It involves a lot of trial and error, and often, some sacrifices, whether it be in the texture, staying power or the price tag.

To find out more about the natural beauty product buys Elle’s found work for her, Leigh went rummaging through her beauty bag. Here’s what she found.