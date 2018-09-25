-With AAP

1. Natasha Ednan-Laperouse, 15, died after she bought a sandwich at the airport.



The father of a teenage girl who died from a severe allergic reaction on a British Airways flight has called the pain he and his family feels as “indescribable”.

Natasha Ednan-Laperouse, 15, collapsed on a July 17, 2016 flight from London to Nice after buying an artichoke, olive and tapenade baguette at Heathrow Airport.

Red welts began appearing on her skin during the flight and her father Nadim, a millionaire owner of Wow Toys from Fulham, administered the first of two EpiPens she carried.

She started the hyperventilate and cabin crew were made aware of the situation. She was given a second EpiPen, but continued to deteriorate.

Natasha was laid out on the floor of the plane to receive emergency treatment and a junior doctor on board administered a shot of adrenaline from an on-board first aid kit.

She lost consciousness and suffered a cardiac arrest.

French paramedics met the plane when it landed and rushed her Natasha to hospital, but she was pronounced dead later that day.

Nadim told The Sun he, his wife and son are still trying to adjust to life without Natasha.

“It’s a daily battle and the pain is indescribable.”

“Everything we say and do is a reminder that she isn’t with us, her empty bedroom, school uniform hanging in her wardrobe, her holiday bag packed for her holiday in Nice has never been unpacked. We can’t bear to.”

An inquest into her death could lead to changes to food labelling laws.

It is believed the Pret a Manger baguette she bought had sesame seeds baked into the dough.

Under EU law, sesame must be listed in pre-packaged food made off premises.

But a loophole means companies do not have to list it if the food is prepared on the same day in an on-site kitchen.

Instead signs are supposed to be put up on shelves and tills to warn customers of potential allergens.

