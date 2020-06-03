In 2007, Natalie Gauci won Australian Idol. Last night, she auditioned for The Voice.

In 2007, Natalie Gauci won the fifth season of Australian Idol, controversially beating one of the series’ most popular performers, Matt Corby.

Gauci, who went on to sign a record deal with Sony BMG Australia, later released her debut single, Here I Am.

But while the single shot to number two on the ARIA Singles Chart, Gauci soon disappeared from the spotlight.

Watch a snippet from Natalie Gauci’s performance on The Voice below. Post continues after video.

Last night, Natalie Gauci appeared on Australian screens once again.

Taking another shot at reality music television, the now 38-year-old faced coaches Delta Goodrem, Boy George, Kelly Rowland, and fellow Australian Idol winner Guy Sebastian, for The Voice blind auditions.

Performing Sia’s hit, The Greatest, Gauci initially struggled to capture the attention of the judges.

In fact, it wasn’t until the final few seconds of her performance that Sebastian and Goodrem turned their chairs around.

When Sebastian first saw Gauci after turning his chair, he didn’t quite recognise her.

“I know I’m looking at you weird, but do I know you? Can you tell us a bit about yourself?” Sebastian asked.

“Uh, well, okay. My name is Natalie Gauci, and you might know me from another TV show called Australian Idol?” she responded.

Following the awkward exchange, Sebastian went on to criticise Gauci’s performance, telling her she “hadn’t nailed” the audition.