The disturbing case of a couple who accidentally adopted a fully grown adult.





Natalia Grace made headlines in 2019 when her adoptive family accused her of lying about her age, saying she’s not a child, but in fact, a vindictive adult.

In 2010, American couple Michael and Kristine Barnett adopted Ukrainian-born Natalia, who at the time was six years old according to her legal documentation.

Watch: The Curious Case Of Natalia Grace Trailer.



Video via iD.

Grace was initially welcomed into the family home and lived with the Barnetts and their three sons.

However, things took a turn two years later, after the couple successfully had the courts change Grace’s legal age from eight to 22.

They then moved her out of the family home and into her own apartment - before relocating to Canada with their three sons and cutting all ties with Grace.

The story garnered media attention when prosecutors levelled charges against the Barnetts for neglecting a dependant, resulting in a lengthy five-year investigation.