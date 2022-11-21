In 2010, Michael and Kristine adopted 7-year-old Natalia. They believe she was actually 22.

A young girl born in the Baltic region gets adopted by an American couple. At first, everything goes really well. But then the young girl exhibits violent behaviour and tries to kill her adoptive parents and siblings. And, as it turns out, the young girl isn't so young after all - she's an adult pretending to be a child.

No, this isn't a story about the 2009 thriller Orphan (although that is the premise for the film); this is the extraordinarily true story about Natalia, a Ukrainian-born orphan who was adopted by Michael and Kristine Barnett, of Indiana in the United States, in 2010.

[And if you're wondering how the 2009 film Orphan came to be, it was actually based on the true story of Babora Skrlová, an Estonian woman who was found living in Norway in 2007, posing as a 13-year-old boy named Adam - she was actually 33 at the time.]

So, how did Natalia come to live with the Barnetts?

Despite having three biological children (sons Jake, Wes, and Evan), Michael and Kristine had always envisaged having an even larger family. Kristine was unable to have more children naturally due to severe complications during her pregnancies, so the Barnetts were very open to adoption.

In May 2010, the couple flew to Florida from their home in Lafayette, Indiana, to meet Natalia Grace. Natalia had arrived in the US from Ukraine in 2008 and had been adopted almost immediately, but the adoption had not "worked out". No reason has ever been disclosed about why her first adoptive parents decided to return her to the orphanage.

When Michael and Kristine met Natalia in 2010, they were told she was six years old, just shy of seven. Her birth date was listed as September 4, 2003, on her Ukrainian birth certificate. Natalia suffered from spondyloepiphyseal dysplasia, a rare form of dwarfism, and while this might cause hesitation in some adoptive parents, there was no such hesitation from Michael and Kristine. One of their sons, Jake, was autistic, and considered a child prodigy. The couple had also run a children's daycare previously. They were well-versed and equipped to handle kids with special needs.