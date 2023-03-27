The children were just 9 years old: What we know so far about America's latest school shooting.

A woman armed with several guns has opened fire at a private Christian school in Nashville she once attended, killing three children and three adults.

The woman, who was later shot dead by police, was carrying at least two semi-automatic rifles and a handgun, police said.

The Metropolitan Nashville Police Department received calls at 10:13am on Monday of a shooter at The Covenant School, which teaches primary school-age children.

Officers arriving on the scene reported hearing gunfire coming from the school's second floor, police spokesman Don Aaron told reporters.

Two officers from a five-member team shot the woman in a lobby area, and she was pronounced dead by 10.27am.

"The police department response was swift," Aaron said.

Three students were pronounced dead after arriving at Monroe Carell Jr. Children's Hospital at Vanderbilt with gunshot wounds, hospital spokesman John Howser said in a statement. Three adult staff members were also killed.

Aside from the deceased, no one else was shot.

Police Chief John Drake later described the suspect as a 28-year-old woman from the Nashville area who "at one point was a student at this school". But her identity was not immediately made public.

Reacting to the shooting in Washington, US President Joe Biden urged Congress again to pass more gun reform legislation.

"It's sick," he said, addressing the issue during an event at the White House.

"We have to do more to protect our schools so they aren't turned into prisons... I call on Congress again to pass my assault weapons ban."

Nashville Mayor John Cooper expressed sympathy for the victims and wrote on social media that his city "joined the dreaded, long list of communities to experience a school shooting".