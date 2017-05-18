"Did everyone else know narwhals, aka sea unicorns, are actually real?"

I like to consider myself relatively smart. I do well in pub trivia, I plan ahead for emergencies and I don’t take unnecessary risks.

But I might have to revoke all claims of intelligence now that I found out sea unicorns are real.

Narwhals, commonly known as sea unicorns, are pale-coloured whales with giant horn-like tusks extending from their heads.

They’re about the size of a bus and for me, up until now, presumed to be a long-standing internet joke.

If you, like me, are understandably shocked these creatures exist, I’m about to blow your mind with some narwhal facts.



1 .Narwhals are HUGE.

Narwhals can grow to the size of a bus. It has been documented they can weigh as much as 1.6 tonnes and grow as long as 5.5 metres.

2. A narwhal’s tusk is actually an enlarged tooth.

The spiral-like rod that protrudes through a narwhal’s upper lip is a tooth that can grow up to three metres long.

It is also considered a “sensory organ” due to all the nerve endings it possesses.

Narwhals are born with two teeth but it’s usually only the left one that explodes into a mighty sea sword.

There remains great mystery within the scientific community about the exact purpose of their tusks.

3. All males have a tusk but only a few females do.

All males have a tusk. Boring. This is not a fun animal fact.

What is fun is knowing that very few females grow a tusk too. I want to find all of these badass tusk-growing females and give them a high five for defying gender norms.