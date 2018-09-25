"When a kid attempts suicide over a NAPLAN test, we need to stop and think."

CONTENT WARNING: This article contains mention of suicide and self harm. If this raises any issues for you, you can contact Lifeline 13 11 14 or beyondblue 1300 22 4636 for support.
Yesterday I read something that made me want to cry.
A Year 5 student struggling through a NAPLAN test stood up, walked out of the classroom, and attempted suicide on the school grounds. The student had mental health issues and was performing well below average in class, but his mother had wanted him to take the test.
Why are we doing this to our kids? Why are we putting them under this unnecessary pressure at such a young age?
At the start of the April school holidays this year, I took my son to a bookshop to buy him a few new books he’d been asking for. There’s a kids’ series about dragons that he absolutely loves. As we stood at the counter, him clutching his dragon books, I noticed another boy and his mother standing near us. That boy was holding a stack of NAPLAN practice test books.
I knew how he was going to be spending his holidays.
Yesterday, as I was walking into my son’s school to pick him up, a man standing out the front handed me a flyer offering tutoring services. Among the services offered was “NAPLAN tutoring”.
Yep, you can pay to have someone supervise your child as they sweat over English and maths questions, after hours.
Again, why are we doing this to our kids?
These are children in Year 3 and Year 5. They’re eight or 10 years old. They should be spending their spare time running around outside, or lying around reading books about dragons. They shouldn’t be practising for an exam, and feeling all the stress that comes with that. But they are.
NAPLAN may have been introduced with good intentions – to give a snapshot of where kids and schools are at – but it’s become clear over the years that it’s causing more harm than good. We’ve all heard the stories about schools teaching to NAPLAN, making kids sit practice tests over and over, at the expense of the rest of the curriculum. But even if schools don’t teach to NAPLAN, there’s still pressure on vulnerable parents to buy the books and hire the tutors. They’re just trying to do the best for their kids. But they’re really putting pressure on them at a terribly young age.
At a time when the rate of anxiety and other mental health issues among kids is so high, why are we doing this to them?
My son’s school doesn’t make a big deal of NAPLAN. They get the kids to do one practice test beforehand, and that’s it.
60 Minutes investigated the pressure of NAPLAN exams on children, this is what they found.
Top Comments
As stressful as some children may find the NAPLAN test, it still necessary for students to undertake testing at school. It is completely your choice about whether you want to tutor, practice or just treat it as an ordinary class test. If there were no compulsory tests, then for many students the first formal exam would be the HSC which actually counts to some extent. Doing a test under proper test conditions at an early age will help students get used to test conditions and normalise it to an extent. Either way, the NAPLAN tests “basic” literacy and numeracy that students should know at that age, if you child cannot cope with the naplan testing then this helps teachers provide them with the necessary help so they are not a year behind. The point of having a nationwide testing at years 3, 5,7 and 9 is to see if that child is improving with time or stalling. It also helps understand the successes and potential issues with the Australian education system. Using results alterations can be made to improve syllabuses so we have a good international standing. Already in other countries students are given more work which is at a higher level. If we remove this basic naplan testing the standard of Australia’s education will fall.
If NAPLAN test results weren't tied to the amount of government funding that schools receive, you may have a point (I'd still dispute it but it would have more validity). The standard of Australia's education is already not great, even with NAPLAN. I'm with the author - we need to listen to what teachers and principals have to say about this. And we need to see what the countries with more successful education systems than ours are doing (hint: they're mostly starting kids in school later, giving them no or very little homework, and NOT teaching to improve a school's rating on a national standardised testing regimen to get more funding).
We really are raising a generation of kids with no resilience if they can't even handle sitting for a test every two years!!!
Tests are definitely useful, but NAPLAN is more than just a test. It determines the level of government funding a school gets. It's just not right to structure testing in this way.
Kids get plenty of tests at school. It's not the kids who can't handle it, it's the pressure put on them by parents and schools. Teachers already know who needs more help so it's really unnecessary. NAPLAN is used by schools to promote themselves. Kids should not be made to feel they are letting their school down.