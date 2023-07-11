Tennis star Naomi Osaka has welcomed her first child.

T﻿ennis star Naomi Osaka has welcomed her first child with rapper Cordae.

The 25-year-old four-time Grand Slam singles champion has given birth to a baby girl in Los Angeles, a source confirmed to People.

"They are doing well," the source told the publication of Osaka and her daughter.

Osaka previously announced she was expecting her first child in an Instagram post in January.

"Can't wait to get back on the court but here’s a little life update for 2023," she captioned a photo of a sonogram.

In the post, the Japanese tennis player wrote that the past few years for her have been "interesting to say the least" as she doesn't want to "take any moments for granted".

"Every day is a new blessing and adventure," she wrote in accompanying slides.

"I know that I have so much to look forward to in the future, one thing I'm looking forward to is for my kid to watch one of my matches and tell someone, 'That's my mum,' haha."