"He's a puppet." Nadine on what Locky was really like on The Bachelor, and more in Celeb in 5.

1. "He's a puppet." Former Bachelor contestant Nadine on what Locky was really like on the show.

After leaving the Bachelor mansion last week, former contestant Nadine has shared what Locky was really like behind the scenes on the show. And it's not all sunshine and roses.

Speaking to the So Dramatic podcast, the 30-year-old claimed that this year's season was rigged and Locky was being fed lines by producers via an earpiece.

"He’s a puppet, and I saw that from the first five minutes," Nadine claimed.

When meeting Locky for the first time, Nadine said she could hear what producers were telling him to do, including feeding him lines such as, "Tell her she’s beautiful, ask her what does she do, how does she feel".

She even called Locky out on it.

"I actually said to him, 'Can you not speak for yourself? Do you have to listen to what they’re saying to you?'"

Locky then apparently said he didn’t know what she was talking about, which led the producers to make Nadine redo her scene.

"They were like, 'Nadine, you can’t talk about production, do it again!'" she said. "It’s literally all rehearsed."

"I’m a criminologist by trade, yeah, so what will take girls a month or whatever to realise what these people are up to, it took me five minutes," she said. "[The producers] hated it, they hated that I could see it, I could read it."