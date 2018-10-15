Nadia Bartel opens up about the health problem making her pregnancy a struggle.

Blogger, stylist and director for e-commerce store The Connection Nadia Bartel is only days away from her due date with baby number two.
She has documented her entire pregnancy with many beautiful photos posted to Instagram, but her latest upload proves that social media does not tell the full story.
Nadia, wife to former Geelong AFL star Jimmy Bartel, shared that her pregnancy had not gone as well as her followers may expect.
She said she is “pretty much house bound” due to sharp, shooting pain up her body caused by Symphysis Pubis Disorder (SPD).
“I didn’t listen to my body this pregnancy and kept pushing through,” she wrote in her post. “The last month has been particularly hard.”
How good is this weather you say! Yes, I do love it! But here I am, unable to move, pretty much house bound because every time I stand or take a step I have sharp nerve pain shooting up my front and back, my hips click when I take a step and feel wobbly and ache. I waddle and I limp- this is all because of my pelvic girdle pain (also known as pubic symphysis issues PSD) I didn’t listen to my body this pregnancy and kept pushing through. The last month has been particularly hard- BUT I am forever grateful to be carrying my little dude and I cannot wait to meet him. I am not saying this for pity (there are people that have far worse pregnancies than me) as I am damn lucky, just putting it out there as pictures on instagram don’t always tell the full story