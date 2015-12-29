My mother dies. Nothing changes, Everything changes.

The following Saturday I had an all-day writing class. I dropped in early to leave breakfast beside Mum’s bed, and during the day the nurse came and my aunt and cousin visited with homemade soup and pies. In the evening Mum was in her usual spot on the sofa but she seemed distant and confused. She asked to look at an artwork she had bought not long ago and pointed out dozens of non-existent dogs hidden in the abstracted scene. She seemed to be hallucinating."You’re looking at me with real love," she said, turning to focus her eyes on mine. "You mean unlike all the other times?" I bantered back. I heard myself and wondered why I couldn’t stop the defensive cracks and just say, "Yes, I love you so much. I love you more than I have ever told you. I love you enough to fill all the other gaps and wounds and make you whole."

She was shivering so I turned up the heater. When I was about to leave she asked me to go out for takeaway Chinese and by the time I’d brought back the honeyed chicken and broccoli I was late for dinner with friends. "Can’t you stay for five more minutes?" she asked as she picked at her plate. "No, Mum, I’ve got to go. I’m trying to do the right thing by everyone." What was I thinking? To be honest I was tired and spooked and wanted to get away. But at our friends’ place I cried and wondered why I was there. Next morning a paralysing gloom fell over me. I knew I should be with Mum but I lay in bed and convinced myself she would contact me when she woke, as she often did. In the evening my cousin called to say she was there cooking dinner. "Do you want me to come?" I asked half-heartedly. She insisted I take a break and stayed deep into the night.

I was woken early on Monday by a call from the nurse, who had heard from the practitioner. Mum needed help. I hurried there, followed soon by the nurse. Mum was in bed and coherent but her breathing was fast and shallow. We supported her to the bathroom and brought water, tea and food she didn’t want. It’s hard to believe but I had been planning another short trip that week to speak at a writers’ festival. With the nurse’s agreement I went home and cancelled my arrangements and returned with a bunch of jonquils that I put in an orange vase beside Mum’s bed. They looked like a child’s drawing of spring flowers and made her smile.

As the day went on Mum chatted intermittently but she was restless and feverish. I told her to try to breathe more deeply and stroked her brow with a cool cloth. She dozed and woke. I rang the practitioner many times and held the phone to Mum’s ear; she closed her eyes to take in the soothing words. The nurse came and went and when she left for the night I stayed by the bed without a plan. "I’m not leaving, Mum," I said. She looked relieved. I still did not know what dying looked like and it didn’t occur to me that I should bring the family to her bedside.

Perhaps unconsciously I felt we had to do this, whatever it was, together. One last time I offered to call a doctor or an ambulance and for a fearful moment wondered if I should call anyway — more for me than for Mum. Then I tried to apply myself to being there. I was intent on not falling apart and Mum’s courage helped me but we were just being ourselves, mother and daughter. She asked me to call the practitioner and when there was no answer for a while Mum looked anxious. "Even if we can’t get her, you know the truth, Mum. You don’t need her. I’m here, God’s here, we’re all here." Her eyes were shut but her lips turned up in a half-smile. "I’ve given my whole life to this," she said. I assumed she meant Christian Science and perhaps preparation for her ultimate test. "It suited your . . ." ". . . psyche?" she said with a puff of laughter. She’d never talked much about psychology but maybe she was right. "No . . . your view of life," I said, hearing my absurd dryness.